Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

We get 4% from Amazon so when ordering CLICK BELOW

  

North Cyprus Property For Sale - Price £110,000 in Bahceli

By Bandula16

pic 1Fully furnished 3 Bedroom property Situated on the East coast of Bahceli; Bright spacious rooms, large living area with uninterrupted sea views, fully fitted kitchen with all white goods.

Air-conditioning units throughout and a private 8 X 4 over flow swimming pool!

For sale by owners, asking price £110,000. Contact us for viewing on [email protected] – Refer: Bandula16.

Specifications
Internal

• 3 Bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes
• Master bedroom with beamed ceilings, triple aspect, sliding doors leading onto large sea view terrace
• En-suit- Full size bath with shower unit, toilet and basin, housing washing machine and tumble dryer
• Loft space
• Bedroom 2- (single) with En-suite shower room and sea views
• Bedroom 3 – double with separate shower room, toilet and basin
• Guest WC
• Open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, triple aspect with large sliding doors leading out to a private sea view terrace
• Fully fitted kitchen with all Bosch appliances
• 4 X air conditioning units
• Ceramic floors throughout
• Open plan lounge kitchen diner- 22’5’’ X 12’4’’
• Master bedroom- 17’8’’ X 9’11’’

o En-suite- 9’6’’ X6’7’’

• Bedroom 2 – 9’5’’ X 9’2’’

o En-suite- 4’2’’ x3’2’’

• Bedroom 3- 12’10’’ X 9’0’’

o Shower room- 7’7’’ X6’8’’

External

• UPVC double glazed sliding doors and windows
• 2 X Large private sea view terrace with retractable awnings
• Weather proof lighting
• Fly screens
• Covered porch
• Purpose built storage shed

Outside

• 8X4 private swimming pool
• Outside shower
• Private low maintenance stone and membrane garden
• Private off road parking
• On site Gym
• On sit bar and restaurant
• 3 X communal swimming pools
• Tennis courts
• Unobstructed Sea and mountain views
• Approximately 300m from the Sea

pic 1
pic 2

0 Likes
Print Friendly

Related Posts:

Share
Category: Front Page, Property for Sale | 1 comment

1 comment to North Cyprus Property For Sale – Price £110,000 in Bahceli

  • Polly Marples
    21/02/2017 at 6:58 pm

    Do you have the Kocan in your name?

Leave a Reply

»  
Home
 