North Cyprus Property For Sale - Price £110,000 in Bahceli

Fully furnished 3 Bedroom property Situated on the East coast of Bahceli; Bright spacious rooms, large living area with uninterrupted sea views, fully fitted kitchen with all white goods.
Air-conditioning units throughout and a private 8 X 4 over flow swimming pool!
For sale by owners, asking price £110,000. Contact us for viewing on [email protected] – Refer: Bandula16.
Specifications
Internal
• 3 Bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes
• Master bedroom with beamed ceilings, triple aspect, sliding doors leading onto large sea view terrace
• En-suit- Full size bath with shower unit, toilet and basin, housing washing machine and tumble dryer
• Loft space
• Bedroom 2- (single) with En-suite shower room and sea views
• Bedroom 3 – double with separate shower room, toilet and basin
• Guest WC
• Open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, triple aspect with large sliding doors leading out to a private sea view terrace
• Fully fitted kitchen with all Bosch appliances
• 4 X air conditioning units
• Ceramic floors throughout
• Open plan lounge kitchen diner- 22’5’’ X 12’4’’
• Master bedroom- 17’8’’ X 9’11’’
o En-suite- 9’6’’ X6’7’’
• Bedroom 2 – 9’5’’ X 9’2’’
o En-suite- 4’2’’ x3’2’’
• Bedroom 3- 12’10’’ X 9’0’’
o Shower room- 7’7’’ X6’8’’
External
• UPVC double glazed sliding doors and windows
• 2 X Large private sea view terrace with retractable awnings
• Weather proof lighting
• Fly screens
• Covered porch
• Purpose built storage shed
Outside
• 8X4 private swimming pool
• Outside shower
• Private low maintenance stone and membrane garden
• Private off road parking
• On site Gym
• On sit bar and restaurant
• 3 X communal swimming pools
• Tennis courts
• Unobstructed Sea and mountain views
• Approximately 300m from the Sea
