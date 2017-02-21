North Cyprus Property For Sale - Price £110,000 in Bahceli

Fully furnished 3 Bedroom property Situated on the East coast of Bahceli; Bright spacious rooms, large living area with uninterrupted sea views, fully fitted kitchen with all white goods.

Air-conditioning units throughout and a private 8 X 4 over flow swimming pool!

For sale by owners, asking price £110,000. Contact us for viewing on [email protected] – Refer: Bandula16.

Specifications

Internal

• 3 Bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes

• Master bedroom with beamed ceilings, triple aspect, sliding doors leading onto large sea view terrace

• En-suit- Full size bath with shower unit, toilet and basin, housing washing machine and tumble dryer

• Loft space

• Bedroom 2- (single) with En-suite shower room and sea views

• Bedroom 3 – double with separate shower room, toilet and basin

• Guest WC

• Open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, triple aspect with large sliding doors leading out to a private sea view terrace

• Fully fitted kitchen with all Bosch appliances

• 4 X air conditioning units

• Ceramic floors throughout

• Open plan lounge kitchen diner- 22’5’’ X 12’4’’

• Master bedroom- 17’8’’ X 9’11’’

o En-suite- 9’6’’ X6’7’’

• Bedroom 2 – 9’5’’ X 9’2’’

o En-suite- 4’2’’ x3’2’’

• Bedroom 3- 12’10’’ X 9’0’’

o Shower room- 7’7’’ X6’8’’

External

• UPVC double glazed sliding doors and windows

• 2 X Large private sea view terrace with retractable awnings

• Weather proof lighting

• Fly screens

• Covered porch

• Purpose built storage shed

Outside

• 8X4 private swimming pool

• Outside shower

• Private low maintenance stone and membrane garden

• Private off road parking

• On site Gym

• On sit bar and restaurant

• 3 X communal swimming pools

• Tennis courts

• Unobstructed Sea and mountain views

• Approximately 300m from the Sea





0

Likes