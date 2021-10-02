North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd October 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd October 2021 is again sparse and the headlines tell you very little as does the main article about the new ‘Green Line’ policy. To summarise -“the new policy has not been published yet.” To tell you the truth, these articles seem to be a repeat of last week’s.

FRONT PAGE

CHANGES INTRODUCED YESTERDAY APPLY TO UK EXPATS LIVING IN THE TRNC – THE Greek Cypriot administration has imposed new rules for British citizens who live in the TRNC and want to cross the “Green Line” to enter the South.

“The new policy has not been published yet.”

Google ‘fallen into trap of racist groups’ – THE head of the British Turkish Cypriot Association (BTCA) has written to internet giant Google to protest the corporation’s decision to remove the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from an advertisement Google had been running online and on TV.

Tatar in ‘no hurry’ for a solution – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has said he is in “no hurry” to secure a solution in Cyprus after informal talks in New York with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres failed to find “common ground”.