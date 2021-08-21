North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 21 August 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 21 August 2021 is less than enthralling. There is a call to boycott EasyJet because they won’t accept TRNC Covid test certificates.

FRONT PAGE

‘NO EASY WAY OUT’ – PASSENGERS travelling to the UK via South Cyprus airports have called for a boycott of easyJet after the airline reportedly refused to allow those with negative Covid tests from the TRNC to board.

Government halts construction at site of ‘tree massacre’ – THE construction of over 100 homes on the mountains above Girne described as a “nature massacre” has been halted and the site sealed off. The “eyesore”, visible for miles around and where two massive cranes had been installed, became the subject of a heated legal and political row after the issue was first reported two weeks ago by Cyprus Today’s sister newspaper Kıbrıs.

GCs blasted for attacking Dutch MP’s TRNC tweet – GREEK Cypriots have been blasted for attacking a Dutch MP who tweeted about her recent visit to North Cyprus. Liane den Haan was subjected to a barrage of criticism this week after sharing a photo of herself meeting Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu at his office. She said the pair had an “informal” and “interesting meeting” and that they talked about “tourism in North Cyprus and how hard it is during the Covid pandemic”. She also added the hashtags “KKTC” (TRNC) and “Kıbrıs” (Cyprus).

British MP: Cyprus peace prevails due to UK troops – THERE is peace in Cyprus because of the UK’s presence on the island, a senior British MP appeared to suggest during a debate on Afghanistan.