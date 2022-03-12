North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th March 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 12th March 2022 is a bit political. Other news reveals that petrol is now £1 a litre!

FRONT PAGE

TATAR BLASTS CBM PROPOSALS – WITH talks to solve the Cyprus Problem in long-term stagnation, TRNC President Ersin Tatar has released a statement attacking the ‘Confidence Building Measures’ (CBM) between the two sides which have been proposed by the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Minister resigns after two weeks – OGUZHAN Hasipoğlu, who was only appointed as Labour and Social Security Minister on February 21, has already resigned from his post.

Major fuel price rise – FUEL prices have gone up once more in North Cyprus, with another rise introduced yesterday. The increase marks the thirteenth change in fuel prices in the country since May 2021. The price of 95 octane petrol has now gone up from 14.73TL per litre to 18.75TL per litre, 98 octane petrol has increased from 14.97TL per litre to 19TL per litre, the price of Euro diesel has increased from 14.62TL per litre to 21.07TL per litre, and the price of kerosene has increased from 14.13TL to 19.46TL per litre.

Ukraine war: Russia bombs Dnipro and Kyiv a ‘fortress’ – RUSSIAN shelling hit civilian targets in central Ukraine’s Dnipro city yesterday, as Moscow’s troops edged closer to Kyiv, where officials said the capital was being transformed into a “fortress”as it stepped up unfounded allegations over chemical weapons threats in the country.