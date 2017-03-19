Lord's Palace Hotel in Kyrenia North Cyprus for Afternoon Tea

Yes, we are in Cyprus but several of the hotels are offering afternoon tea and we went along with friends.

The place for this at Lords is the Tenth floor with a panoramic view over Girne and the new harbour. We had two tiered plates on our table for the five of us. Having been for several afternoon teas in the UK, there was not the same amount of sandwiches and cakes and the scones were about the size of a 1tl coin.

The waiters were charming and frequently topped up our tea or coffee.

The cost was 29tl per person. We were told if you wanted to order an Efes they charged 15tl, we declined!

