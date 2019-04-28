Cyprus Today – 27th April 2019

Front Page

‘More Will Die on this Road’ – continuing bad news about the Lefkosa-Girne road, the poor driving of its users and poor driving training in North Cyprus

‘Serial killer’ probe reveals more victims – news that a Greek Cypriot soldier accused of multiple killings may be in North Cyprus.

KAR’s future uncertain due to lack of funding – Kyrenia Animal Rescue seeks more money and volunteers

‘Cancer chemical found in 4 TRNC brands – see NCFP article: High levels of Cancer Forming Bromate Found in Bottled Water in North Cyprus

The ‘Best’ of the Rest

Stats show TRNC car sales slump by nearly 40% – time to replace your car?

Unfortunately most of the stories are not that newsworthy and 10TL seems a lot to pay for a newspaper which in the UK would be delivered to you for free.

What irritates me the most about Cyprus Today is that real stories, for example Sener Levent, Afrika Newspaper Editor, Faces 5 Years in Jail for Erdogan Insult, receive no mention.