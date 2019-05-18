Cyprus Today - 18th May 2019

Good on you Cyprus Today, you’ve published the fact that the Afrika newspaper reporters have been found not guilty of insulting Turkey’s President Erdogan. It may have been a little late but better late than never.

‘Landmark Verdict’ in Afrika ‘Erdogan insult’ cartoon case – see NCFP article North Cyprus Afrika Newspaper Staff Found Innocent of ‘insulting Erdogan’

UBP, HP are ‘in harmony’ over formation of govt – see NCFP article Did Turkey President Erdogan Cause North Cyprus Government Collapse?

DNA to Prove ’74 Victim’s ID – an attempt is being made to identify a victim of the 1974 Turkish intervention using the DNA of her daughter

Ministry installs traffic camera in pilot scheme – at least they’ll be able see what caused the accident then.

‘We could become a lawless society’ – if the media is allowed to criticise lawyers, say the lawyers.

