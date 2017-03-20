Çano’s Green Palace Restaurant, Karsiyaka North Cyprus, what a find this restaurant is! I am certain the only reason this is not packed out every night is because people are unaware of it and they can’t find it! The easy way is to take the road opposite Karșiyaka square and then follow the signs that will take you all the way there. It is in the middle of a housing estate but don’t let this put you off, it has a lovely garden for the summer and some beautiful views.

The owner is a fisherman and so they frequently have freshly caught fish on the menu. It is a large menu but I favoured the Tuna (with ginger and garlic, delicious) on this visit.

To start we had the Meze plate with hot and cold mezes (15tl) and then both had tuna (25tl) which was really well presented and a large salad and large chips which we couldn’t finish.

We were tempted by dessert but simply had no room for it! The staff are lovely and we were the only people in there. We really don’t understand why when the prices are so good and the food has always been delicious. Perhaps this article will change that!

0

Likes