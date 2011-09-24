Buy & Sell

Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

Topic: STOP before buying a Second-Hand Car in NC!!! Check inside
ladyofme
Post STOP before buying a Second-Hand Car in NC!!! Check inside
on: Thu 12 Nov 1:47 pm
Hi, everyone!

As I have to depart to my country back, and

Me, the only careful lady driver of 2012 White RAV-4, I have it for QUICK sale!!!

If you are looking for RELIABLE, SPACOIUS, COOL-LOOKING and GOOD-MAINTAINED CAR with MINIMUM MILEAGE You are welcomed to check 😯 my car.

Bought from Lefkosa Official Dealer from 0 Km, underwent all check-up which I have the records,
Has 23000 km mileage only, here more specs for you:

- Toyota RAV-4 4*4 ESTATE
- 2012 model;
- Right-wheel;
- Petrol, 2.0;
- AUTO + MANUAL
- Function as Climate Dual Control, DownSlope Control, Sport Mode, Lights Adjust, CD & Radio & Bluetooth etc. included
- Extras as Park Assist - Rear Parking Sensors, Roof Rails, Front Guard with integrated Underguard, Scuff Guard, Door Sill Appliqué, All-Weather Floor Mats, Boot liner included

Great Spacious and Smooth Car to Explore Cyprus!!
All papers ready to transfer deeds.

For further interest, you are welcome to call my local friend 05338574280. Located in Karaoglanoglu.

