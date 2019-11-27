AtlasGlobal Closes Down Owing to Financial Difficulties - Christmas Flight Nightmare

AtlasGlobal closes down owing to financial difficulties making Christmas flight purchase a nightmare. Just imagine that you paid AtlasGlobal for a cheap Christmas flight many months ago and now that ticket is useless. You go to your Credit Card company and get your money back, possibly a few hundred pounds per passenger and so you try to buy another ticket. Let’s say London to Ercan, 21-28 December. Wow, £600 per passenger if you hurry! Don’t worry, good news, AtlasGlobal is going to be selling tickets too, read on.

Turkish airline AtlasGlobal has suspended all its flight services effective today. In a statement released this evening, the airline has confirmed no more flights will operate until the 21st December, 2019. Ticket sales have also been suspended until the 16th December. It appears the airline is in difficulties financially, and is attempting to undertake an emergency restructuring in order to ensure its survival.

This email from them appeared in my inbox this morning:

“Dear Passengers,

As per the decision taken by our airline, we have entered a new phase of restructuring in order to provide you a unique flight experience. As of the 26th of November 2019, we have temporarily suspended all our flights.

During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until the 15th of December 2019 will be assessed by our teams.

All procedure regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on 16th of December 2019, on our website. Please contact [email protected] with your PNR and flight information should you have any further inquiries and questions.

Tickets sales will be suspended until the 16th of December 2019 on all our sales channels including our web-site, mobile apps, etc.

Atlasjet Havacılık A.Ş.”

Elsewhere it was reported that :

“All of our employees, except our on-call staff, will be considered as “on leave” until Monday, December 16th. Our staff, who will be on duty as of tomorrow, will have to meet their service and food needs with their own means and will be informed about this process in the coming days. In this process, salary payments will be made on the day.”

AtlasGlobal go on to say:

So what’s going on?

Your guess is a good as anyone, says someone who experienced the same problem in 2010 and had to re-book for 2 adults and 4 children during the August Summer Holidays.